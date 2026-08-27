Cong leaders’ stand on Vande Mataram driven by divisive politics: Mahendra Bhatt

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Aug: BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP, Mahendra Bhatt today strongly criticised the Congress stand on ‘Vande Mataram’. In a press conference addressed at the BJP’s State Headquarters here today, Bhatt alleged that the Congress leaders’ stand on Vande Mataram is purely driven by divisive and vote-bank politics of the Congress party. Referring to the resolution adopted at the BJP’s national executive meeting in Delhi, Bhatt said the party would launch a nationwide awareness campaign to acquaint the people, particularly the youth, with the history, meaning and glorious legacy of the national song.

Bhatt asserted that the BJP would not compromise on the honour accorded to ‘Vande Mataram’ or on the constitutional right to sing it. He strongly criticised the Congress Working Committee’s decision to revive its 1937 stand regarding the national song and limit its singing to its first two stanzas. He alleged that the Congress was repeating a historical mistake for political gains and indulging in appeasement.

Bhatt said ‘Vande Mataram’ is not merely just another song but a symbol of reverence for Bharat Mata, the freedom struggle and national consciousness. He said the BJP regards its complete rendition as an expression of national pride and would oppose any attempt to diminish its significance. Referring to the historical controversy surrounding the song, he alleged that the Congress has once again succumbed to the communal pressure and is seeking to accord political legitimacy to an incomplete rendition.

He said Mahatma Gandhi had regarded ‘Vande Mataram’ as an expression of pure national sentiment beyond the confines of religion, while C Rajagopalachari had warned in 1937 that compromises made under communal pressure could lead to further demands. Bhatt also referred to the recognition accorded to ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jana Gana Mana’ in the early years of independent India and said the national song deserved due respect.

Bhatt said the BJP’s national office-bearers’ meeting has resolved to protect the honour of ‘Vande Mataram’ and would take its history and significance to people across the country. He maintained that no political party’s resolution can override the laws enacted by Parliament or constitutional provisions.

Responding to former Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s remark that the issue is an attempt to divert attention from Gen Z concerns, Bhatt said Rawat is a senior leader and should instead encourage the Congress workers to respect and sing the national song.

On the inability of some people to sing the complete song, Bhatt said decades of neglect had meant that a large number of people are now unfamiliar with its full version. However, he added that even those unable to sing it can show respect by standing in silence and suspending other activities during its rendition.

BJP’s State general secretary Kundan Parihar, media in-charge Manveer Chauhan, co-in-charge Rajendra Negi, spokesperson Mathura Datt Joshi and Honey Pathak were also present on this occasion.