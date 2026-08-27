Residents allege ‘illegal housing project on Nashville Road

Jugran warns of court in case ‘ illegal construction’ is not sealed

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Aug: A delegation of Nashville Road residents called on Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) Chairman and Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop on Saturday, demanding immediate sealing of an allegedly illegal housing project in the densely populated Nashville Road area. The delegation was led by senior BJP leader Ravindra Jugran. The delegation alleged that around 64 flats are being constructed in violation of rules under the housing project “Elevate Vanya” (RERA ID: UKREP02250000618) and urged the authority to halt the multi-storey construction. Jugran warned that in case the allegedly illegal construction is not sealed promptly, the officials responsible would be made parties in a petition before the Uttarakhand High Court. The Chairman assured the delegation that justice would be ensured in accordance with law.

The delegation included Ravindra Jugran, Deepak Joshi, Ravindra Singh Gusain, Sanjeev Bhasin, veteran journalist IP Uniyal, Vinod Nautiyal, Rakesh Sharma, Ramesh Bacheti, Rameshwar Bijalwan and Rakesh Tadiyal among others. The residents submitted a detailed set of demands to the Commissioner. The demands include acquisition and sealing of MDDA files SR/0014/25-26 and MDDA/NE/AA/0184/24-25 for investigation, a complete chain of title and patta dowami audit from 1960 to 2026 based on registered deeds and zamindari records, legal status verification of the 5 biswa common passage mentioned in the 1960 deed, and three-tier road verification comparing municipal records of 1975 with the present MDDA-approved width. They also sought a joint DGPS and Total Station survey by Revenue, MDDA, PWD and Nagar Nigam teams for boundary demarcation, road widening and passage verification and revenue demarcation of alleged government land behind the project. All this is along with geotechnical examination of the 40-foot retaining wall and slope stability, comparison of municipal permission slip No. 205/60-61 dated 15 September 1960 with the current construction overlay, RERA and environmental audit including verification of 56 out of 64 units and forest department’s report on alleged tree felling.