Cong nervous after Govt fulfilled youth’s demands on recruitment irregularity: Manveer Chauhan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Oct: BJP State Media Chief Manveer Singh Chauhan today claimed that the Congress party has been left frustrated and disoriented following the fulfilment of youth demands related to the alleged recruitment scam. In a statement issued today, Chauhan alleged that the Congress has been unable to digest the developments and as a result, has now turned to questioning the youth itself. Chauhan asserted that this was a step taken by Congress leaders in utter desperation.

Chauhan alleged that while the Congress is expressing its frustration by raising doubts over the CBI investigation, it is simultaneously politicising the issue rather than seeking constructive solutions. He claimed that the Congress never genuinely intended to resolve the concerns of the youth. According to him, the party was stunned when the government accepted the demands for a CBI inquiry, ordered an investigation by a retired High Court judge, and also cancelled the examination concerned.

The BJP’s State Media In charge alleged that the Congress changed its stance immediately after the youth’s demands were met. While the protesting youth welcomed the Chief Minister’s recommendation and called off their agitation, the Congress found the development difficult to accept. He accused the Congress party of now attempting to undermine the very demands that were raised by the youth, which is a tactic he stated that the public sees through. Chauhan maintained that neither the youth nor the general public place their trust in the Congress, which he said is merely using the issue for political mileage.

Chauhan clarified that no BJP MLA has questioned the governance or functioning of the government. He explained that MLA Khajan Das had referred to a complaint regarding ministers’ area visits, and the Chief Minister has since directed ministers to tour their constituencies to address public grievances.

He added that senior MLA Bishan Singh Chuphal had raised concerns about an officer’s working style in connection with a wall-related issue, but the Congress is attempting to use this to create a negative narrative against the government. Chauhan also emphasised that every MLA, whether from the ruling or opposition benches, should be free to express concerns in the public interest, and such expressions should not be politicised or be seen as anti-government in nature.

Chauhan further reminded the Congress that the BJP is a cadre-based party with a robust internal democratic structure. He contrasted this with the Congress, where he claimed freedom of speech is permitted only under the directives of the High Command. He reiterated that under the BJP’s zero-tolerance policy, action is taken on complaints raised by MLAs or even ordinary workers if they pertain to public interest. In contrast, he alleged, the Congress is preoccupied with proving factionalism and falsehoods as truth.