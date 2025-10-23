Marthin’s House wins Overall Trophy in St George’s College Annual Athletics Meet

Garhwal Post Bureau

MUSSOORIE, 22 Oct: The Annual Athletics Meet of St George’s College was held on October 17, amidst great enthusiasm and school spirit. The event was graced by the presence of Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Manorite of the Batch of 1981 and Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, who presided over the function as the Chief Guest. Dr Parvinderjit Singh Khanuja, Manorite of the Batch of 1975, Founder of Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers and Board Member, Select Medical, Phoenix, Arizona, USA, was the Guest of Honour.

The event witnessed the gracious presence of distinguished alumni, members of the Alumni Association, Patrician Brothers from institutions across the country, parents of Manorites and the faculty of St George’s College.

The programme began with a soulful prayer song by the School Choir, followed by the welcome address by Brother Jeyaseelan S, Principal of St. George’s College. The dignitaries were then formally introduced and felicitated with potted plants as tokens of appreciation.

Thereafter, the House Flags were ceremoniously hoisted by the respective House Masters and Mistresses. The traditional torch relay was followed by the Inter-House Athletes’ March Past, a vibrant display of discipline and unity. The School Brass Band put up an enthralling performance with its blend of traditional and modern renditions. Students of Classes VII and VIII presented a rhythmic PT display, while the Fun Race by the youngest Manorites of Class IV delighted both the audience and participants alike.

The day’s highlights included gymnastics demonstrations, track events and the Inter-Class March Past. The presence of the Golden Jubilee Batch of 1975, Ruby Jubilee Batch of 1985, Silver Jubilee Batch of 2000 and Decadian Batch of 2015 added a nostalgic touch to the occasion. The Chief Guest, Sanjay Kumar and the Guest of Honour, Dr Khanuja, gave away the trophies to the winners.

In his address, the Chief Guest fondly reminisced about his days at Manor House and urged the students to nurture a love for reading and sustain a lifelong spirit of curiosity. Both dignitaries were presented with mementos as tokens of gratitude and remembrance.

The Brother Cummins Cup for Feet of Strength was won by Aarav Roongta, the Brother Smyth Cup for Winner of Discus Throw in Senior Division was also bagged by Aarav Roongta, the Brother IG O’Rourke Cup for Best Long Distance Runner was awarded to Aarush Dang and the Brother ET Dunne Cup for Winner of Marathon in the Inters Division went to Krishna Raghuvanshi. The Brother Francis Cup for Winner of Marathon in the Junior Division was won by Stanzin Geddun, the Brother Dineen Cup for Winner of Marathon in the Sub-Junior Division was awarded to Krishiv Goel and the Brother GP Gannon Cup for Winner of Marathon in Class IV went to Heramb Singh. The Brother Trinidade Cup for Best Sprinter was bagged by Mohammad Ateeb, the Brother Aloysius Cup for Winner of 1500 meters in Senior Division was won by Utsav Pathak, while the D’Cruz Cup for Winner of Triple Jump in Senior Division went to Tanishk Dev Nagta.

The Brother AJ Fitz Patrick Cup for Best Athlete in Senior Division was won by Mohammad Ateeb, the Brother Paul Hughes Cup for Best Athlete in the Inters Division was awarded to Sushant Kumar, the Brother Coffey Cup for Best Athlete in the Junior Division went to Rehaan Batra and the Brother Christopher Dawes Cup for Best Athlete in the Sub-Junior Division was won by Jaidev Chahar. The Brother XW Handerson Cup for Winner of Senior Marathon Team was secured by Class XI, the Brother SJ Darcy Cup for Winner of Inter Marathon Team went to Class X A, the Brother Saupin Cup for Winner of Junior Marathon Team was won by Class VIII B, the Brother M Haverty Cup for Winner of Sub-Junior Marathon Team was claimed by Class V and the Brother Joachin BJ Guria Cup for Class IV Marathon Team went to Class IV.

The Brother FB Byrne Cup for Best Marching in Classes X, XI and XII was jointly won by Class XI and Class XII, the Brother R Phelan Cup for Best Marching in Classes VII, VIII and IX went to Class VIII C and the Brother BP Ryan Cup for Best Marching in Classes IV, V and VI was won by Class VI B. The Brother Daniel Delany Cup for Best Marching House was awarded to Cullen’s House. The Brother Jerome Pyrne Cup for Best Banner Class in Classes X, XI and XII went to Class XI, the Brother AJ Doyle Cup for Best Banner Class was won by Class VIII A, the Brother L Ford Cup for Best Banner Class in Classes VI and VII went to Class VII A and the Brother M. Benedict Cup for Best Banner Class in Classes IV and V was awarded to Class V. The Niranjan Alwa Cup for the Fastest Athlete of the Day was won by Mohammad Ateeb, while the Brother JC Carroll Cup for the Best Gymnast of the Year in Senior Division went to Aditya Manglik and the Brother Xavier J Thonipara Cup for the Best Gymnast of the Year in Junior Division was awarded to Akul Chhaochharia.

The Principal’s Cup for the Overall Champion House was won by Marthins’ House with 2071 points, followed by Gateley’s House in second place with 1875 points, Cullen’s House in third place with 1772 points and Tapsell’s House in fourth place with 1673 points.

The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Sagar Joshi, the School Head Prefect. The day concluded with the School Song and the National Anthem, marking the end of a memorable and spirited event.