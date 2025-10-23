Sainik Welfare Minister Joshi inspects ongoing construction at Sainya Dham

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Oct: Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi visited the under-construction Sainya Dham site located at Guniyalgaon, here, and reviewed the progress of the ongoing works. During the inspection, he assessed the construction activities and directed officials to ensure timely completion of the project while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

While interacting with the media, the Minister stated that the inauguration of Sainya Dham is proposed to take place on 9 November, on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of Uttarakhand’s formation, during the likely visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state.

The Minister stated that the grand Sainya Dham, dedicated to honouring soldiers, will soon be completed. He said that the project is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and the Dhami government’s commitment, and he feels privileged to be fulfilling this dream. After studying several memorials across the country, Sainya Dham is being developed as one of the finest of its kind.

He further stated that the Indian Army reveres two soldiers—Baba Harbhajan Singh and Baba Jaswant Singh—and their stories will be featured in the memorial. The Sainya Dham will also include a museum, a theatre, and a light and sound show, depicting the bravery and valour of martyrs through visuals and narratives.

Minister Joshi added that, after its inauguration, just as people visit the Char Dham pilgrimage sites, visitors will come to Sainya Dham to pay tribute to the brave sons of the nation and to learn about their heroic stories. He also instructed officials to prioritise the completion of works such as the establishment of the Nakshatra Vatika and other key components of the project.

During the inspection, Secretary of the Sainik Welfare Department, Deependra Chaudhary, GOC, Uttarakhand Sub Area, Major General MPS Gill, Deputy GOC, Brigadier Ram Singh Thapa, former GOC Major General Sammi Sabharwal (Retd), Additional Secretary and Director of Sainik Welfare, Shyam Singh, along with officers from the Sainik Welfare, Drinking Water, Administration, and Police Departments were present.