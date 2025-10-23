U’khand Hotel Association offers pilgrims 50% discount for winter Chardham Yatra

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 22 Oct: The Uttarakhand Hotel and Restaurant Association has taken a major initiative to promote the winter Chardham Yatra in the state. During a press conference held here, today, the association’s state president, Sandeep Sahni, announced that this year, pilgrims and tourists visiting Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts will receive up to a 50% discount on hotel accommodation. Sahni stated that the association has taken this decision to support the state government’s vision of making tourism a perennial destination. During the press conference, he also welcomed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s directive to the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam to provide pilgrims a 50% discount on travel fares and accommodation. Sandeep Sahni stated that this initiative by the state government is historic. The association will partner with the association to support the goal of making Uttarakhand a perennial tourism state. He stated that efforts are being made to integrate all hotel operators and homestay guesthouse operators in the three districts into this scheme, and most hoteliers have agreed to participate. This will not only benefit religious tourists but also support the hotel business during the winter season. He added that, when the doors of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri are closed in winter, prayers are held at their winter shrines. Now, the government and the private sector are working together to develop these places as major religious tourist destinations.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat has also announced that he will personally visit two of the winter shrines, demonstrating the opposition’s support for the government’s efforts to promote winter tourism. Sandeep Sahni stated that the Hotel and Restaurant Association is ready to work shoulder to shoulder with the Uttarakhand government on this initiative. He expressed hope that these exemptions will elevate winter tourism to new heights. He added that, after the 15 September disaster in Mussoorie, the Mussoorie-Dehradun Road was damaged in some areas. However, within 48 hours, the government and the Public Works Department constructed a Bailey Bridge to replace it. Eighty percent of the damaged roads have been repaired so far. He asserted that the Mussoorie-Dehradun Road will soon be completely repaired. He welcomed the government’s steps to improve the tourism industry.

On the occasion, Mussoorie Hotel Association President Sanjay Agarwal, General Secretary Ajay Bhargava, and Deepak Gupta were also present.