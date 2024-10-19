Cong survey ‘complete’ for Kedarnath by-poll

Factionalism affects selection of candidate for Kedarnath

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 18 Oct: The Uttarakhand Congress has “completed its survey” regarding probable candidates for the Kedarnath Assembly constituency by-poll. The survey report has been submitted to the PCC Chief Karan Mahara. Official sources claim that party observers nominated for this purpose will now visit the Kedarnath assembly constituency to gather feedback from party officials and workers about the candidates. Based on the survey and the observers’ report, the high command will declare the party candidate. However, insiders claim that there are huge differences within the party over possible candidates and these can create a lot of trouble for the party, particularly in the wake of the fact that the relations of PCC Chief Karan Mahara and the current party leader in charge of the party affairs in the state, Kumari Selja, are currently not stated to be cordial.

Sources say that the names that have emerged in the survey include the former MLA from Kedarnath, Manoj Rawat, Rudraprayag district Congress President Kunwar Sajwan, and even Harak Singh Rawat as potential candidates. Though, the party claims to have gathered momentum in the state particularly in the wake of victories in Manglaur and Badrinath byelections, the local infighting and the result in Haryana Assembly poll have dampened the spirit of the party leaders in the state somewhat.

Sources claim that Mahara is not in favour of fielding former MLA Manoj Rawat as the candidate and is stated to be favouring Kunwar Sajwan as the candidate. Sources add that Manoj Rawat is not in the good books of Mahara and this was evident during the recent padyatra led by Mahara to Kedarnath. Though a former MLA from the constituency., Manoj Rawat was not seen often during the Yatra along with Mahara. Rawat is considered to be close to former PCC Chief Ganesh Godiyal, who is strongly lobbying for renominating him as the candidate. Though Mahara is considered to be a political protégé of former CM Harish Rawat, who is also learnt to be backing the candidature of Manoj Rawat, but Mahara seems to be strongly differing with his political mentor Harish Rawat in this regard.

PCC Chief Mahra had appointed MLA Bhuvan Kapri and MLA Virendra Jati as observers for the Kedarnath by-election. To further complicate the situation, the very next day, state in-charge Kumari Selja also appointed Ganesh Godiyal and Lakhpat Butola as senior observers, without consulting the state president. In the past, Mahara had appointed district presidents for the Lok Sabha elections and the Badrinath and Manglaur by-elections, but these appointments were cancelled by the state in-charge. Mahara is reportedly hurt by these decisions. The situation has certainly affected the spirits of the Congress leaders in the state.

In this situation riddled with factionalism, candidate selection is not going to prove to an easy one as acceptable to all, even as the rival BJP has already forwarded its panel of names to the Central Election Committee of the party.