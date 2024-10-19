Secy, Rural Development, visits Loadsi Gram Panchayat to observe Forest Essentials’ Initiatives

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 18 Oct: Radhika Jha, Secretary, Rural Development, visited the Loadsi Gram Panchayat in the Narendra Nagar block of Tehri Garhwal to observe the activities undertaken by Forest Essentials. During her visit, she reviewed the high-quality products produced by the company, including essential oils, handmade soaps, herbal powders (ubtans), and oils derived from Himalayan herbs. These products, known for their premium quality and pricing, are being manufactured and marketed by Forest Essentials.

In her remarks, Jha emphasised that the Government of Uttarakhand, under the Aajeevika Mission (NRLM) and the Gramotthan (REAP) Project, is actively supporting the creation of micro and small enterprises through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and community-based organisations across the state. To further these efforts, the government has launched a company called “House of Himalayas” to ensure the packaging, branding, and marketing of high-quality, innovative products from these community organisations at both national and international levels.

In this context, the Secretary requested Forest Essentials to train and capacity-build to make quality products for House of Himalayas with the help of Self Help Groups in local areas. This initiative aims to enhance the livelihoods of SHG members, which was the main purpose of Secretary Jha’s visit.

Jha also advised the District Development Officer of Tehri Garhwal, Mohammad Aslam, to collaborate with Forest Essentials to provide skill development training to SHG women at the district’s Growth Centres. The focus will be on producing high-quality items such as body lotions, body washes, and soaps, with technical assistance from Forest Essentials to meet industry standards. These products will be branded under the “House of Himalayas” and sold at premium prices, both nationally and internationally, boosting the income of SHGs in the region.

Furthermore, Jha directed that district and state-level plans be developed to promote the cultivation of essential raw materials, such as herbs, needed for these products. The goal is to ensure that rural communities benefit economically at every stage of the value chain, thereby strengthening livelihoods and discouraging migration from rural areas. She stressed the importance of starting work on these plans with the support of Forest Essentials to facilitate local production of premium products.

The visit was assisted by Mira Kulkarni, chief functionary of Forest Essentials, senior officials from the company, Block Development Officer Narendra Nagar, Shruti Vats, representative of House of Himalayas (Gramotthan), Kailash Bhatt, and staff from NRLM and Gramotthan in Tehri district & SHG women.