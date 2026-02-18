Convocation is not just a degree, but a journey from Self-Realization to Nation-Building: Gov

Garhwal Post Bureau

Roorkee, 17 Feb: The Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), participated today in the second convocation ceremony of COER University, Roorkee, where he conferred degrees and medals upon the students.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor urged students to play an active role in nation-building. He stated that a convocation is not merely an occasion to receive a degree , but the beginning of a conscious journey from self – realization to national consciousness.

Lt Gen Singh emphasized that the true purpose of education is not just employment, but the promotion of self -reliance, innovation, and entrepreneurship. He encouraged students to become job creators rather than job seekers and urged them to move forward in the fields of startups and entrepreneurship.

He further said that responsibilities increase after convocation . From this day onward, students are not just learners but nation-builders. Emphasizing the mantra “Nation First,” he remarked that the path towards a Developed India will be paved not merely by government schemes, but by aware and committed youth. He called upon students to place the nation at the center of their dreams and to enhance India’s prestige through their actions, character, and determination.

Highlighting the era of technology and innovation, the Governor noted that India is rapidly advancing in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, space technology, cyber security, semiconductors, and nanotechnology. He stressed the need for youth to move forward with a balance of tradition and modernity. Referring to India’s civilizational heritage, including the Vedas and Puranas, he underlined that character-building is as important as technical proficiency.

The Governor appreciated the achievements of the university, including its focus on research, innovation, industry MoUs, and global competitiveness. He congratulated the meritorious students, especially gold medalists, and wished them a bright future.

On the occasion, the Seth Roshan Lal Jain Trophy was awarded to three students: Ayushi Panwar (B.Com. Honors, 2022–25) for securing the highest CGPA of 9.9 at the university level; Dona Chauhan (Diploma in Civil Engineering, 2023–25) for securing a CGPA of 9.16; and Honey Chaudhary (MCA, 2023–25) for securing a CGPA of 9.5.