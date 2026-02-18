GBPUAT VC Prof Chauhan awarded by Indian Dairy Association

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pantnagar, 17 Feb: The Vice-Chancellor of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Prof Manmohan Singh Chauhan was presented the ‘Prof MR Srinivasan Memorial Lecture & Oration Award’ at the 52nd Dairy Industry Conference (DIC) held in New Delhi. The conference was organised by the Indian Dairy Association.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to dairy science and agricultural research, Prof Chauhan was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Notably, under his leadership from 29 August 2022 till date, the University has recorded remarkable progress in teaching, research extension, infrastructure, and earned laurels. In comparison to 2022, the University achieved a jump of 152 positions in the QS World University Rankings, securing the 209th rank by Subject. The University was also awarded an ‘A’ rating by PRT of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, and received the Academic Leadership Award 2023 at the 14th Agriculture Leadership Conclave, NABL accreditation of a Lab, majority of AICRP projects recognised by ICAR with best centre award.

Academically, 4,809 students were awarded degrees during the 34th, 35th, and 36th Convocations. In research, 15 new crop varieties were developed, and 44 patents were filed, 34 published, and 19 were granted. The University remained a national leader in breeder seed production by producing 7,000–8,000 quintal breeder seed of different crops annually. For breed improvement of local Badri cow, cloning work has been initiated in the collaboration of NDRI, Karnal.

In livestock conservation, priority was given to indigenous breeds such as Badri cow, Pantja, Chaugarkha, and Udaipuri goats. The Udaipuri goat was registered with the ICAR- National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources. In fisheries, a record production of 40 million spawn annually was achieved in the circular carp hatchery.

Infrastructure development included the General Bipin Singh Rawat School of Hill Agriculture, General Bipin Rawat Hostel (capacity 225 students), a women’s gymnasium, wellness centre, and Madhu Vatika, Recreation centre for the students, training centre for women SHGs and FPOs. A surveillance system with 90 CCTV cameras was installed, and old hostels, roads, main gates, and Gandhi Auditorium were renovated. The hostel road was doubled to make the student movement easy.

For farmer welfare, the 113th to 117th All India Farmers’ Fairs were successfully organised, attracting 98,500 farmers and generating Rs 3.085 crore through the sale of seeds and plants. The University was also honoured with the 9th National Community Radio Award by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Administrative reforms included resolving 109 pending faculty promotions and others.

Under Prof. Chauhan’s leadership, the University has reached new heights in academic excellence, research innovation, farmer empowerment, and transparent administration, further strengthening Pantnagar’s proud legacy.