Graphic Era’s Patience & Smriti win debate competition

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Feb: Tafadzwa Patience Munegiwa and Smriti Pandey of Graphic Era Hill University secured the first position in the debate competition organised at Graphic Era.

Today, the Third National Debate Competition was organised at Graphic Era Hill University on the topic, ‘Integration of Indian Knowledge System in Modern Education’.

Tafadzwa Patience Munegiwa and Smriti Pandey from Graphic Era Hill University secured the first position in the competition. Divya Chamoli and Karan Kumar from DAV (PG) College secured the second position, while Shristi Simran and Agay Kashyap from Uttaranchal University secured the third position and won cash prizes.

The debate competition was jointly organised by the University’s Indian Knowledge System (IKS) Cell and the English Department. Dean, Academics, Dr Pramod S Nair, Head of the Department Dr Rupinder Kaur, Dr Girish Lakhera, Dr Vinay Devrani, Ankit Purohit, Head of IKS Dr Arun Pratap Singh Rathore, along with other faculty members and students, were present at the event.