Court takes cognizance of Fake News allegation; Case registered against accused

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 26 Aug: The Chakrata Court has taken cognizance of a case involving the dissemination of fake news by allegedly cropping a photograph taken from social media. While hearing complaint case number 12/2026, the court ordered the registration of a case against Vikas Garg, son of Salek Chand, under Section 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66C of the IT Act.

According to the complainant, Sub-Inspector Krishna Kumar Singh, a news report regarding his suspension in connection with the ‘Raipur incident’ was published/broadcast on 29 March 2026. It is alleged that his photograph was taken from his WhatsApp and Facebook accounts, cropped, and used to circulate a fake news story under the headline “Stain on the Uniform: Sub-Inspector Krishna Kumar Singh Suspended”. Terming this an act that tarnished his reputation, the complainant challenged the matter in the Chakrata Court as a case of criminal defamation. Taking cognizance of the facts and allegations presented during the hearing, the court ordered the registration of a case under the relevant sections. The allegation regarding the unauthorised use of a photograph from social media is a significant aspect of the case. Following the court’s cognizance, further legal proceedings will now ensue; however, the allegations will only be conclusively confirmed upon the completion of the judicial process.