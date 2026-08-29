Making women self-reliant & empowered is among top priorities of State Govt: CM

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Aug: On Wednesday, women from across the state tied rakhis on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s wrist at his camp office, here, and wished him a healthy and long life.

The Chief Minister warmly welcomed them, expressed his gratitude, and extended his best wishes to all the people of the state on Raksha Bandhan.

The Chief Minister said that Raksha Bandhan is a sacred festival symbolising the love, trust, and security of brothers and sisters. The love and blessings of the state’s women and sisters continuously provide him with renewed energy for serving Uttarakhand and developing the state. He said that women, besides being the strong foundation of families, are also making significant contributions to the development of society and the country.



The Chief Minister said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has given top priority to the respect, security, and economic empowerment of women. Thirty percent reservation are being provided for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. Numerous schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Lakhpati Didi Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao have brought positive changes in the lives of women and daughters.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is also continuously working for the welfare and self-reliance of women. Women are being provided 30 percent horizontal reservation in state government services. He added that the State Government has focused on increasing opportunities for women and their economic empowerment.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Lakhpati Didi has been rapidly implemented in Uttarakhand, and more than 309,000 women in the state have become Lakhpati Didis. Women associated with self-help groups are strengthening their livelihoods through local products, agriculture, handicrafts, and various self-employment activities, while also making significant contributions to the state’s economy.

The Chief Minister said that new self-employment and livelihood opportunities are being provided to women through various schemes, including the Chief Minister’s Empowered Sisters’ Festival Scheme, the Chief Minister’s Women Self-Help Group Empowerment Scheme, and the Chief Minister’s Mahalaxmi Scheme. The State Government is also making continuous efforts to provide better markets for local products produced by women self-help groups and increase their incomes.

The Chief Minister said that the women of Uttarakhand have played a crucial role from the formation of the state to its development. Today, women are demonstrating their potential in every field, including education, health, administration, agriculture, self-employment, entrepreneurship, and the social sector. Only through the active participation of women can the resolve for a strong Uttarakhand and a developed India be realised.

Present on the occasion were Geeta Pushkar Dhami, MLAs Savita Kapoor, Asha Nautiyal, BJP Mahila Morcha President Ruchi Bhatt, and women from various regions of the state.