CM releases song album based on State Govt’s achievements

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today released a special song album based on the Chief Minister’s achievements during his five-year tenure, produced by Panchavati Films Production and Adarsh ​​Industrial Autonomous Cooperative (Adarsh ​​Sanstha) at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office, here. The Chief Minister congratulated the producer-director, lyricist, composer, singer, and other artists associated with the album, as well as the officials of Adarsh ​​Sanstha, for their efforts.

He stated that this effort to convey Uttarakhand’s development journey and the positive changes taking place in the state to the people through music and songs is commendable.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is continuously working for the overall development of Uttarakhand. Special efforts are being made to increase employment and self-employment opportunities, promote tourism, empower women, and create new opportunities for youth. Development work is being rapidly progressed while preserving and promoting the state’s rich culture, traditions, and the unique identity of Devbhoomi.

On this occasion, Adarsh ​​Sanstha President Asha Kothari welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting him with a shawl and a memento. She praised the development work done in the state under the Chief Minister’s leadership and various important decisions taken in public interest.

The Chief Minister honoured the album’s producer, Uttam Singh Bhandari, singers Vikram Bhandari and Shivani Negi, music composer Vijaypal Kaluda, and the artists associated with the album.

The programme was presided over by Asha Kothari and conducted by the organisation’s secretary, Harish Kothari. Present on the occasion were District President of Yuva Morcha Pachhwadun, Vinayak Nautiyal, Pradeep Duggal, Vijay Aswal, Shobhit Uniyal, Girish Bhatt, Laxmi Narayan Navani, Aditya Nautiyal, Sahdev Singh Bisht, Sapna Jawadi, and other dignitaries.