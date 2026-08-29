CM approves Rs 31 crore for development schemes & construction works

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a scheme worth Rs 3.16 crore for the construction of a 30-metre span PSC girder bridge over Bangla Nala in Ward No. 3 of Gram Sabha Bhuttowala of Rishikesh Assembly Constituency in Dehradun district; a scheme worth Rs 15.30 crore for the construction of a 60-metre span 1.50-metre lane steel girder motor bridge on Chandak Bans Amlaghat Gangolihat Motor Road and Ramganga River under Gangolihat Assembly Constituency of Pithoragarh district; and a scheme worth Rs 3.05 crore for the reconstruction of Mayur Vihar Sector-2, 3 Ward No. 9 top road from Melaghat Main Road via Bagha Colony in Khatima Assembly Constituency of Udham Singh Nagar district by interlocking tiles under the State Plan.

The Chief Minister has approved a sum of Rs 5 lakh as a reward to 108 personnel of SDRF for the successful execution of Mahakumbh Mela-2025, besides approving Rs 9.80 crore for the construction of multi-level parking in village Dechmar, Tehsil Pati, under Devipura area of ​​Champawat district, and has given approval for naming the Drinking Water Corporation as the executing agency.

Chief Minister has also approve increase in the existing rate of dearness allowance to the pensioners of public bodies/undertakings receiving pension in the Central Pay Scale.

Dhami has approved the rate of dearness relief to civil/family pensioners of public bodies/undertakings receiving pension under the 6th Central Pay Scale at 252 percent from 1 January 2025, 257 percent from 1 July 2025, and 262 percent per month from 1 January 2026, subject to this condition.