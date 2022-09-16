CS Dr Sandhu reviews progress of welfare schemes

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Sep: Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu reviewed the progress of the National Broadband Mission, PM Svanidhi and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) on the Pragati Portal with the officials concerned at the Secretariat, here, today.

He directed all the District Magistrates to expedite the proper disposal of Right of Way applications for installation of towers and OFC, etc., under the National Broadband Mission. To ensure this, the local bodies need to expeditiously make changes in their bylaws and develop a proper system for disposal of pendency. Review would be done on daily basis and workshops organised. The process would be simplified after studying the problems in order to reduce rejection of applications.

The Chief Secretary also directed meeting the target of providing loans to 25,000 street vendors of the state under the PM Svanidhi Yojana within a stipulated time frame. Camps would be organised to complete the paperwork. Also, e-KYC, CSC, etc., facilities would also be included in the camp.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress in the hill districts of the PM Svanidhi but noted the need to expedite it in the plains. He also directed the SLBCs to tell the banks not to cancel the applications summarily and expedite the sanction of loans.

Sandhu also sought rapid improvement in the condition of allotted and completed houses vis-a-vis sanctioned houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) – PMAY, Beneficiary Led Individual House Construction (BLC) is very beneficial for the poor homeless people, he asserted. Under BLC, the third / final installment is given after completion of the project, due to which many times the housing is not completed or delayed due to lack of funds. For this, a new mechanism should be devised so that the beneficiary gets the rest of the money from the state government and on completion of the project, it gets refunded from the Centre, he said.

Also present on this occasion were Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Director, ITDA, Amit Sinha and high officials of the departments.