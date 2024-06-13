CS Raturi directs depts to submit proposals for NABARD funding quickly

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Jun: Chief Secretary Radha Raturi today issued strict instructions to the Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation, Animal Husbandry, School Education, Skill and Technical Education Departments to immediately submit proposals for the remaining projects worth Rs 383.11 crore to NABARD. She made it clear that the proposals for the remaining amount should be submitted within the next 24 hours. Along with this, Raturi also set a deadline of 31 July for the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and instructed all the departments to positively submit these to the Finance Department before the deadline.

Radha Raturi was chairing a meeting of the high- powered committee of NABARD at the Secretariat, here, today. She said that maximum possible financial assistance should be sought from NABARD for rural development in the state.

The Chief Secretary stated that the departments concerned must prepare the budget of their projects in future as per the deadline of NABARD and submit them on time. Raturi also directed that the departments must submit their project proposals, withdrawals, Project Completion Certificate (PCC), Project Completion Report (PCR) online. She also directed the departments to submit the Project Completion Certificate within a week and Project Completion Report (PCR) within six months after the completion of the project. Along with this, she also directed them to send the projects of parking, redevelopment of slums and urban afforestation under the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) to NABARD on top priority basis.

The CS also made it clear that only high quality and eligible projects should be proposed to NABARD. The priority of the projects should also be decided by the departments. They should also ensure that there is no duplication of funding. She also suggested to the department not to propose relatively small projects to NABARD. The Chief Secretary has instructed the departments to positively submit projects worth 50 percent of the given target projects to the Finance Department by 30 June, 60 percent projects by 31 July and 100 percent projects by 15 August. She gave told the Finance Department to submit the bill to NABARD for reimbursement every four months. She also warned that the departments which fail to get reimbursement will have to improve their work style in future. The Chief Secretary directed the Irrigation Department to propose projects for revival of water sources and rivers before NABARD.

It was informed at the meeting that the Finance Department has received projects worth Rs 360.47 crore, which include 10 projects worth Rs 77.40 crores related to the Irrigation Department, 89 projects worth Rs 193.11 crores related to PWD, 4 projects worth Rs 66.96 crores related to Technical Education, 1 project worth Rs 9.52 crores related to Animal Husbandry, 5 projects worth Rs 13.4811 crores related to Rural Construction Department. In the year 2023-24, the total payment made by NABARD to the state was Rs 954.9 crores against the approved amount of Rs 904.4 crore. For the year 2024-25, a target of Rs 1,200 crores has been fixed and a reimbursement target of Rs 969 crore has been set under RIDF.

It was further shared that irrigation facilities have been created and restored on 2.05 lakh hectares of land in the state from Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) from the funds received from NABARD. A network of about 14,766 km of rural roads has been constructed and improved. A total length of 27307 metres of bridges has been constructed. 23.77 lakh rural population has got drinking water facility. 241 schools and ITIs have been constructed and renovated also under the NABARD schemes. Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, Secretary Dilip Jawalkar, CGM NABARD and officials of Finance, Public Works, Irrigation Department were present at the meeting.