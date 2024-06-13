Carrying capacity of Yamunotri Dham to be increased: Dhami

CM seeks early constitution of Char Dham Yatra Management Authority

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today instructed the officials to expedite action for the formation of the Char Dham Management Yatra Authority. Along with this, he also directed them to prepare an action plan soon on how to increase the carrying capacity in Yamunotri Dham. Dhami was chairing a meeting today held at the CM’s official residence in this regard. The Chief Minister made it clear that the jurisdiction of the Char Dham Yatra Management Authority should not be limited to the Char Dhams only, but the responsibility of managing all types of Yatras in the state must come under the said authority. He said that the main objective behind the constitution of the authority is that in view of the increasing religious and general tourism in the state, there is a need to have such an institution that can discharge all these responsibilities and monitor the preparations well.

The Chief Minister said that due to the far-sighted vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, much larger number of devotees are reaching the state today. Especially in this year’s Yatra season, it has emerged that the number of pilgrims in Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams has increased up to two times as compared to the previous years. In such a situation, concrete work needs to be done in the direction of how the carrying capacity of Yamunotri Dham i.e. the accommodation facilities there, hotels, guest houses, etc., can be increased.

Because of the development of better infrastructure and all weather roads for the Char Dham and the work underway on master plans in Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham, the journey to the Char Dhams has become more much smoother and safer.

The Chief Minister said that the Char Dham Yatra is currently mainly operated from Rishikesh, but due to the arrival of a large number of passengers here, the problem of traffic jams has also increased tremendously. He said that the possibility should be explored how the Char Dham Yatra can be operated from Kotdwar. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to complete the tender process for the construction of ropeway for Kedarnath Dham, Hemkund Sahib and Yamunotri Dham soon as well as in respect of a Rs 1,200 crores project to promote tourism in Tehri Lake and surrounding areas.

It may be recalled that to promote tourism in Tehri Lake and surrounding areas, ADB has approved an infrastructure project worth Rs 1,200 crores. The CM directed the officials to expedite the tender process for this project. He said that with completion of this project, tourism in the area around Tehri Lake will increase rapidly. This will make this lake a major centre of attraction. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to promote tourism in Pauri district headquarters so that more people can reach there and the area can also be directly connected to tourism.