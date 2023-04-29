CS reviews preparations for coming G20 Youth Summit in Rishikesh

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN 28 April: Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu held a meeting at the secretariat here, today, to review preparations for the upcoming G-20 Meeting of ‘Youth-20’ to be held at AIIMS, Rishikesh, on 5 May.

It was stated during the meeting that youth from all over the world including all the states of the country will participate in the Y-20 India Summit. This G20 Summit meet is being organised by the Government of India’s Youth and Sports Ministry. The Chief Secretary emphasised that the meeting should be seen as an opportunity to project the image of the country and the state to the world. Uttarakhand being a tourism state, it is an opportunity to make the whole country and the world aware of its natural and cultural beauty. He said that proper arrangements should be made for the welcome and stay, etc., of all the participants. Help desks should be made available to all the participants coming from the country and abroad at the airport, the railway stations and bus stations so that they do not face any problem in reaching the venue safely and conveniently.

The Chief Secretary instructed the officials of the Tourism, Agriculture and Industry departments to set up stalls of local products during the programme. Sandhu stressed that after the completion of the programme, when the participants leave the state, they should be able to carry a good image of the state and its art and culture. Special arrangements should be made to ensure that the participants do not face traffic jams due to the programme being organised in Rishikesh or for any other reason like the ongoing Chardham Yatra. He also directed arrangements for the health checkups and safety of the participants.

Present on this occasion were Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Special Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Abhinav Kumar, Secretaries Dilip Jawalkar, Dr BVRC Purshottam, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Deependra Kumar Chaudhary, Additional Secretary C Ravi Shankar, District Magistrate, Dehradun, Sonika, Senior Superintendent of Police Dalip Singh Kunwar, Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, Dr Vandana Dhingra and Dr Vinod Kumar Singh from AIIMS, Rishikesh.