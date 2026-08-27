Cycling Conclave 2026 in Doon calls for making cycling a culture beyond events

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Aug: Cycling community representatives from across the country, who participated in the Cycling Conclave 2026 organised by Pahadi Pedallers in Dehradun yesterday, have called for making cycling a part of India’s culture of public participation, environmental conservation, healthy living and sustainable urban mobility rather than restricting it to fitness and recreational activity. Around 150 participants from Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Maharashtra and other states took part in discussions on expanding cycling , infrastructure, road safety, youth participation and the future of cycling in the country.

The conclave, held at a local hotel on GMS Road, brought together representatives from the administration, police, armed forces, environment and social sectors along with members of the cycling community. The participation of cyclists ranging from 87-year-old Prakash Nagalia to seven-year-old Kaivalya highlighted the growing appeal of cycling across age groups.

The participants reviewed the rapid growth of cycling activities in Dehradun and Uttarakhand over the past year. More than 100 long-distance cyclists joined the BRM activities, while over 30 regular cyclists became part of the community. More than 25 new bicycles were purchased by new riders during the past six months, while four new cycling groups were formed in Dehradun. It was informed that around two to three cycling events are now being organised every month in Uttarakhand, apart from regular birthday rides and weekly heritage and knowledge-sharing rides. Participation by women, children, youth and families has also increased.

The conclave emphasised that the progress of cycling should not be measured merely by the number of rides and events. The need is to create an ecosystem where beginners can gradually progress towards regular and long-distance cycling through training, community support and organised activities. Growing participation in BRMs and preparations by Indian cyclists for international challenges such as Paris-Brest-Paris and Ironman were cited as indicators of this transition.

A major proposal discussed was to establish cycling clubs in schools and universities from 2027, beginning in Dehradun and subsequently extending the initiative to other cities and educational institutions. The clubs would promote regular rides, road safety, bicycle maintenance, training and the use of bicycles for short-distance commuting.

The cycling activities of cadets at Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, were also cited as an example. RIMC Commandant Colonel Rahul Agrawal himself cycles and participates in cycling activities with the cadets, while joint rides have also been organised with the local cycling community.

Fit India Mission cycling adviser and Bicycle Mayor Network and BYCS India Foundation CEO and director Bhairavi said that wider public participation is essential for improving cycling infrastructure. She said greater participation by citizens would increase both the pressure and responsibility on governments to provide better facilities for cyclists.

Social activist Anoop Nautiyal expressed concern over Dehradun’s growing traffic problems and stressed on the need to promote alternative modes of transport. Tehri Additional District Magistrate, Shailendra Negi said efforts were underway to develop cycling facilities in several towns of Tehri and a cycling circuit connecting Tehri with Dehradun.