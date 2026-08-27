Hotel Association Uttarkashi opposes smart electric meter installation

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Uttarkashi, 24 Aug: The Hotel Association Uttarkashi has formally opposed the installation of smart meters in hotels by Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited. In a statement issued today, the association has stated that the move of UPCL to install smart meters has created widespread concern among hoteliers. In a letter written today, addressed to the corporation’s engineering office in Uttarkashi, the association has reminded that the decision to install smart meters has been taken without prior notice to stakeholders and has already begun to affect the business operations.

The association has claimed that the digital meters have already been causing technical problems and frequent disruptions in electricity supply, which it claims has directly impacted the hospitality sector. It emphasised that hotels , being service-oriented establishments, rely heavily on uninterrupted power supply, and sudden changes in metering systems without consultation can harm both the customers and the businesses. The association has urged UPCL to reconsider the ongoing installation drive and ensure proper communication and updates regarding electricity supply before implementing such measures.

Secretary Subhash Singh Kunwar and President Shailendra Singh Makhuna, have urged the authorities to take into account the practical difficulties faced by hoteliers and to adopt a more transparent approach in introducing new systems. The association stressed that cooperation and dialogue with stakeholders are essential to avoid disruption and maintain trust in public utility services.