Daughters will carry Torch of Awareness against Drug Abuse: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Aug: A 100-day anti-drug campaign will be conducted across Uttarakhand to keep the youth away from drug addiction and encourage them to engage in positive activities. As part of the campaign, the daughters of the state will carry the torch of awareness against drug abuse. During the campaign, students across educational institutions will be administered a pledge to stay away from drugs, while the general public will also be sensitised about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

State Minister, School Education, Technical Education and Higher Education, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat today launched a 100-day anti-drug campaign from MKP PG College, Dehradun. On the occasion, he said that drug abuse not only affects the energy, potential and future of young people but also weakens society from within. He said the state government has been continuously conducting awareness and public participation-based campaigns to protect youth from drug abuse.

Dr Rawat said that the campaign was being launched from MKP PG College with a special objective of enabling the daughters of the state to become powerful ambassadors of social awareness against drug abuse. He said the women of Uttarakhand have always brought about change through their strength, capabilities and social leadership. Therefore, the participation of female students in this campaign would be especially important. He said that over the next 100 days, extensive awareness programmes would be organized in schools and higher educational institutions, where students would be encouraged to take a pledge to lead a drug-free life.

During the programme, Dr Rawat appealed to teachers to educate students about the harmful effects of drug abuse and its social, mental and physical consequences. He said that protecting young people from drugs is not solely the responsibility of the government but a shared responsibility of families, educational institutions and society as a whole. He expressed confidence that with the united participation of youth, women, social organisations and spiritual institutions, the resolve to make Uttarakhand drug-free would certainly become a reality.

During the programme, Babita Didi of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya inspired the youth to strengthen their lives through positive thoughts and healthy habits instead of becoming victims of addictions such as drug abuse. Neelam Didi conveyed the message of strengthening the mind and body through meditation and a spiritual lifestyle. Psychiatrist Dr Rohit Gondwal spoke in detail about the harmful effects of drug abuse and sensitized the youth about its mental and social consequences. The students also actively participated in the programme through an interactive dialogue.

Dr Mamta Singh, Principal of MKP PG College, said that just as a lamp dispels darkness and spreads light, the students of MKP PG College would become beacons of awareness against the darkness of drug abuse and play their part in building a healthy and empowered society.

During the programme, the college’s Anti-Drug Cell organised a digital and handmade poster competition on the theme “Drug Abuse is a Curse”. In the digital poster competition, Naina secured first place, Diksha second and Maryam Zaidi third. In the handmade poster competition, Anupriya secured first place, Ishita second and Vimla third.

In addition, students who excelled in the marathon organised by the Sports Committee included Saima Ansari, Kavita Rana, Divyanshi, Divya, Himani and Saraswati. Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat presented prizes and certificates to all the winners.

During the programme, Dr Rawat administered an anti-drug pledge to students of MKP PG College, MIT, Heritage School and MKP Inter College, and called upon them to play an active role in building a drug-free, healthy and aware Uttarakhand.

The programme was conducted by Dr Elvy Das and Dr Puneet Saini.