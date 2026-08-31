Heavy rain predicted in U’khand till 3 Sept, orange & yellow alerts issued

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Aug: The Meteorological Centre, Dehradun, of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand till 3 September. According to the bulletin issued by the Centre, Uttarakhand is likely to experience moderate to heavy rain for the next six days with heavy to very heavy showers expected on 31 August and 1 September. An orange alert has been declared by the IMD for 31 August and 1 September. On the remaining days, heavy rainfall is likely at several places and for these days, a yellow alert has been issued.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain is expected across all the districts with heavy showers likely in Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Nainital and Bageshwar late tonight. Tomorrow (30 August), widespread rainfall is likely to continue with heavy rain predicted in Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Bageshwar, while other districts may witness intense spells accompanied by thunder.

On Monday, 31 August, the weather department has cautioned the residents as well as the pilgrims and the tourists to remain alert as Dehradun, Bageshwar and Nainital are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning. These districts have been placed under orange alert. Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar have been placed under yellow alert with the possibility of intense rainfall and lightning.

On Tuesday, 1 September, Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal are again expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain with intense spells, and an orange alert has been issued for these districts for Tuesday as well. Besides these districts, heavy rain is also likely in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Nainital and Haridwar. On 2 and 3 September, light to moderate rain is expected at several places across the state.

The department has further warned of possible landslides and rockfalls in sensitive areas on 31 August and 1 September, which may lead to disruption of local roads and highways. There is also a risk of lightning strikes during this period.