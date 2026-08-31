Govt sensitive to traders’ interests: Dhami

CM interacts with business community in Haldwani

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today interacted with traders, industry representatives and office‑bearers of various trade associations from Kumaon division at ITC Fortune, Haldwani, after participating in the National Sports Day programme.

On this occasion, he listened to their problems, suggestions and expectations and also assured them of effective action and full cooperation from the state government.

During the dialogue, the traders raised issues relating to simplification of GST procedures, mandi fee, encroachment and parking problems, lease renewals, expansion of the basic facilities in the industrial areas, better market access for the local products and encouragement for young entrepreneurs. Addressing the business community, Dhami observed that the traders and the industry are the backbone of the state’s economy as they generate employment and act as a vital link between the production and the consumers. He emphasised that every trader, from small shopkeepers to large entrepreneurs, is a partner in the state’s development journey and asserted that the government is committed to creating a safe, transparent and simple business environment.

He recalled that, during the Covid crisis, grocery and retail traders had fulfilled their responsibility by ensuring supply of essential goods without regard for personal risk, proving themselves to be a strong pillar of society. He described the traders as true ambassadors of “Brand India”. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the past twelve years have instilled new confidence in trade, entrepreneurship and innovation, enabling youth from ordinary families to aspire not only to seek jobs but to become job creators.

The CM claimed that the state government is working to make ease of doing business simpler and more effective. The “Nivesh Mitra” system has been strengthened for quick resolution of the investors’ and the entrepreneurs’ problems, and that more than 206 services of 26 major departments are now available online through the single window portal. He said that the suggestions received during the Investors Summit had been taken seriously, which led to the formulation of over 30 policies which have expanded industrial activity in the state.

He shared that in recent years more than 29,000 new MSME units have been established, providing direct employment to about 1.27 lakh youth. The government’s clear approach is to act not as an obstacle but become a partner for industry, as growth in the industry leads to more jobs and a stronger economy. He also mentioned the Uttarakhand Startup Policy and the Rs 200 crore venture fund, aimed at enabling youth, including those in hill districts, to set up enterprises from their own villages for national and global markets.

Dhami said that the industrial development should not remain confined to the plains only and also shared that land has been identified for special industrial parks in Chamoli, Pauri and Almora to promote small industries. A flatted factory is being developed in Haridwar to provide modern facilities to small entrepreneurs, with similar projects planned for Selaqui and Pantnagar. He stressed that the local products, the artisans, the farmers and small traders are equal partners in the state’s growth and initiatives like ‘One District, Two Products’ are connecting traditional crafts and local produce to larger markets.

He also urged the traders and industry representatives to expand their businesses with confidence, assuring them of the government’s full support. He said the state is moving forward with its ‘Vikalp Rahit Sankalp to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country, and with the cooperation of trade and industry the vision of a developed Uttarakhand will be realised, contributing significantly to the making of a developed India.

Among those present at the event were MP Ajay Bhatt, Cabinet Minister Ram Singh Kaira, Naveen Lal Verma, functionaries holding rank equivalent to that of minister of state, Anil Kapoor Dabbuu, Shankar Koranga, Hukum Singh Kunwar, trade representatives Kashmiri Lal Goyal, Neeraj Sharda, Radheram Agarwal, Saket Agarwal, Deepak Maheshwari, Gaurav Goyal, Juhi Goyal, Naveen Agarwal and Rajaram Agarwal, along with District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Rayal and SSP Manjunath TC.