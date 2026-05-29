Dehradun students shine in SOF International Olympiads 2025–26

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 May: In a remarkable display of academic excellence, students from Dehradun have brought laurels to the city with their outstanding performance in the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) examinations for the academic year 2025–26. This year’s SOF Olympiad witnessed participation from millions of students across 72 countries, including more than 30 thousand students from Dehradun.

Among the top performers, Manya (Class 1) from Happy Home Montessori School secured Rank 1 in the International English Olympiad (IEO) and will be awarded a Gold Medal. Saima Akram (Class 7) from Convent of Jesus & Mary High School secured Rank 1 in the International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) and will be awarded a Gold Medal. Shanaya Singh (Class 4) from Doon International School (Jr) Wing secured Rank 2 in the International Social Studies Olympiad (ISSO) and will be awarded a Silver Medal. All the students will be honoured with a medal and Certificate of Outstanding Performance.

Commenting on the achievement, the Founder & Director of Science Olympiad Foundation Mahabir Singh said, “The SOF Olympiads for the 2025–26 academic year continue to inspire young minds to strive for excellence and develop critical thinking abilities. The outstanding performance of Dehradun students across multiple Olympiads reflects their dedication, perseverance, and the strong academic foundation provided by their schools. We congratulate the students, parents, and educators for their continued commitment to excellence.”

These achievements highlight the robust academic ecosystem of Dehradun, where schools are consistently encouraging students to go beyond classroom learning and participate in global competitions. The success of these students not only brings pride to their institutions but also sets a benchmark for others to aspire towards higher academic goals and achieve international recognition.