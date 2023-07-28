Dehradun Sub-Registrar Ramdutt Mishra suspended

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 27 Jul: Acting tough on the complaints received regarding forgery of a large number of sale deeds at the Registrar’s Office in Dehradun, the government has today taken major action against the accused. Dehradun Sub-Registrar Ramdutt Mishra has been suspended with immediate effect. Though the government has not clarified the charges against Mishra, it is believed that the action has been taken in the case of tampering of records in the registrar’s office.

It may be recalled that, taking cognisance of a large number of complaints regarding tampering of sale deed documents by the land mafia in connivance with certain employees posted at the Registrar’s office in Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had a few days ago inspected the office. During the inspection, several irregularities had been found and the CM had also noted that the maintenance of the records was also not being done properly. On the orders of CM Dhami, an SIT has also been constituted by the government for investigation into the allegations.

According to the GO ordering suspension of the Sub Registrar at the Stamp and Registration Department, Ramdutt Mishra, he has been suspended for non-discharge of his duties with integrity and for alleged blatant disregard of the rules, regulations and government orders in force at that time. The suspension order further states that Mishra had acted in clear violation of Rule 3 (1) and Rule 3 (2) of the Uttaranchal State Employees Conduct Rules, 2002, respectively. The order further observes that the allegations against Mishra are of serious nature, and if established, would lead to long punishment. The order says it is in conformity with the Uttarakhand Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules. A chargesheet will be issued separately to Mishra. During the period of suspension, Mishra will be entitled to payment of salary and other allowance as per the provisions of the Basic Rule 53 of Volume 2 Part 2 to 4 of Financial Rules Compendium. During the period of suspension, Mishra will remain attached to the office of Assistant Inspector General, Registration, Dehradun.

It is pertinent to note, however, that a large number of suspended employees end up escaping punishment as their cases are rarely taken to the logical conclusion because of lack of will on the part of the government and the prosecution to prove the charges. It remains to be seen, what is going to happen in this case.