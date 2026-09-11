Delegation of Gurdwara Committees meets Gov at Lok Bhavan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Sep: A delegation representing various Gurdwara committees based in Dehradun paid a courtesy visit on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Lok Bhavan, here, on Tuesday. During the meeting, discussions were held on various issues, including social and community-related matters concerning the Sikh community.

Welcoming the delegation, the Governor said that the teachings of the Sikh Gurus convey the message of humanity, service, equality and brotherhood. He said that the work being undertaken by Gurdwaras for the service and welfare of underprivileged sections of society through langar, education, healthcare and various other social initiatives is highly inspiring.

The Governor said that the spirit of seva (selfless service) and social harmony has always been a fundamental characteristic of the Sikh tradition. The Sikh community has made a significant contribution towards strengthening the spirit of selfless service and human welfare in society. He said that religious and social organisations have an important role to play in promoting social harmony and mutual goodwill.

He called for continued efforts to connect the younger generation with the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, Indian culture, national service and social responsibilities. The Governor said that while connecting the youth with their rich heritage and values, it is equally important to provide them with opportunities to gain modern knowledge, technology and innovation.

On the occasion, the delegation briefed the Governor about various social and community welfare activities being undertaken by the Gurdwara committees and apprised him of their ongoing initiatives. The delegation expressed its gratitude to the Governor and sought his continued support and cooperation in social service and public welfare initiatives.