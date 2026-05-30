Development is flowing across U’khand like the Ganga: Maharaj

Garhwal Post Bureau

Ekeshwar (Pauri), 29 May: “Under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand is witnessing continuous development in roads, healthcare, education, tourism, employment, Char Dham road connectivity, rail connectivity, medical colleges, and self-employment schemes.”

This was stated by the State’s Public Works, Irrigation, Tourism, Rural Construction, Religious Affairs and Culture Minister and local MLA, Satpal Maharaj, while inaugurating a multi-purpose camp organised at Pankhet in Ekeshwar block under the Chaubattakhal Assembly constituency on the occasion of Somnath Swabhiman Parv on Friday.

He said that several developmental works have been undertaken in Ekeshwar block over the last nine years. Two long-awaited pumping drinking water schemes — Bhumya Danda and Jwalpa Devi Gram Samuh Pumping Drinking Water Schemes — have been approved at a cost of Rs 44 crore 18 lakh 82 thousand. These projects will provide drinking water facilities to 24 villages and hamlets of the block.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Drinking Water Corporation sanctioned Rs 31 crore 64 lakh 93 thousand for projects in the block, with over 75 percent of the work already completed. The Jal Sansthan has also sanctioned Rs 14 crore 67 lakh 93 thousand under the mission, and work is progressing on all schemes.

Similarly, under the Public Works Department, 12 motor roads were approved under Phase-II Stage-I and Stage-II, out of which work on 10 roads has been completed while work on two roads is ongoing.

Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj further stated that, under the Rural Works Department (RWD), Rs 9 crore 10 lakh were sanctioned for five motor roads in Ekeshwar block. Four roads have been completed, while construction work on the Mankotkhal-Kalyani road is underway.

Under the Rural Development Department, Rs 71 crore 19 lakh 7 thousand were sanctioned for construction, improvement, and blacktopping of 14 motor roads under Stage-I, Stage-II, and Stage-III. All works have been completed. Under Stage-IV, tenders have been issued for the Maina-Pilkheira and Jhangarbou Siwal roads, while approval has been received for the Bhandali village motor road.

Work worth Rs 8 crore 66 lakh was also carried out for one-time maintenance and renewal of 13 motor roads. A new building has been constructed at the block headquarters in place of the old dilapidated structure at a cost of Rs 3 crore 37 lakh 19 thousand.

Approval of Rs 2 crore 70 lakh has been granted for the construction of Panchayat Bhawans in 27 gram panchayats including Pusoli, Haluni, and Sasau, while repair works of 14 Panchayat Bhawans were completed at a cost of Rs 56 lakh.

Under SDRF, works on 22 schemes were completed at a cost of Rs 4 crore 28 lakh. Memorial gates have also been constructed in memory of freedom fighters and martyrs at various locations including Siwal village, Maundadi, Bagyali road, Dundrakoti, and Pinani.

Addressing the local public, Maharaj stated that under state irrigation works, Rs 8 crore 52 lakh was spent on 30 schemes related to flood protection, anti-erosion embankments, and canal repairs.

Minor irrigation works under PMKSY, ordinary irrigation, and check dam construction were completed at a cost of Rs 1 crore 90 lakh. Development works worth Rs 3 crore 38 lakh were carried out in primary, upper primary, and secondary schools for repairs, electrification, toilets, and additional classrooms.

The Satpuli to Jwalpa bridge national highway widening, strengthening, and blacktopping work was completed at a cost of Rs 33 crore.

An amount of Rs 6 crore 45 lakh was spent on extending electricity lines to approved pumping drinking water schemes, replacing old poles, laying LTAV bunch cable lines, replacing transformers, and work on the Zero One KV feeder.

Under self-reliance and health promotion initiatives, registered Mahila Mangal Dals and Yuvak Mangal Dals in the block were provided incentive assistance amounting to Rs 21 lakh 26 thousand 428.

Additionally, Rs 26 crore have been sanctioned under the CRIF scheme for the 24-km Satpuli-Sanglakoti-Baijro road.

Under the public grievance hearing at the multi-purpose camp, disability certificates were distributed to 19 differently-abled persons. A total of 113 applications were received, including 58 complaints and 55 demand letters.

Stalls from various departments including Revenue, Health, Education, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Social Welfare, Electricity, and Jal Sansthan were set up during the camp. Cultural performances featuring Garhwali folk songs, dances, and presentations by the Culture Department and local artists added a devotional and enthusiastic atmosphere to the event.

Former Minister Amrita Rawat, former BJP Yuva Morcha State Executive Member Suyash Rawat, Mohina Rawat, Block Pramukh Pankaj Bisht, Chief Development Officer Ashok Joshi, District Development Officer Manvinder Kaur, District Panchayat Vice-Chairperson Aarti Negi, District Panchayat Member Deepika Ishtwal, Mandal President Rakesh Naithani, MLA Representative Devendra Bhatt, Birendra Negi, Director Culture Pradeep Joshi, BJP District General Secretary Mahipal Singh Negi, District SC Morcha President Narendra Tamta, SDM Rekha Arya, BJP Ekeshwar In-charge Brijmohan Rawat, Satyaraj Negi, Ganesh Rawat, former Mandal President Yogambar Poli, Sunil Rawat, Satyendra Rawat, Yuva Morcha President Rajeshwar Joshi, Mahila Morcha President Seema Sajwan, Yuva Morcha District General Secretary Pankaj Dobariyal, Mahila Morcha District General Secretary Madhubala Sundariyal, Dr Manmohan Ghildiyal, Block Development Officer Saurabh Handa, Culture Department In-charge Anil Singh Bisht, Vijay Bhandari, Manager Sarita Singh, Indra Mohan Chamoli, Anil Negi, Abhishek Nautiyal, and Rajendra Prasad Khankariyal among others were present on the occasion.