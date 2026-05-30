Bhatta Village suffers damage due to torrential rain

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 29 May: Life in Mussoorie was severely disrupted last night following torrential rains, hailstorms, and fierce winds. In the Bhatta village area of Mussoorie, near the Government Ayurvedic Hospital, a massive tree suddenly crashed onto the road, damaging three vehicles parked beneath it. The incident created an atmosphere of chaos and panic in the area. Local residents reported that the tree suddenly toppled over due to the strong winds, completely blocking the road and causing significant damage to the vehicles.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the Mussoorie Fire Station rushed to the scene; after considerable effort, they managed to cut up and remove the tree, thereby restoring traffic flow on the road. In light of this entire incident, public representative Ashish Rawat has appealed to the administration and the government to provide financial assistance to the owners of the affected vehicles. He stated that the natural calamity has caused extensive damage to people’s cars, placing a heavy financial burden on the vehicle owners. He urged the government to step forward and assist these affected families. Ashish Rawat also commended the Mussoorie Fire Station team for their promptness and for undertaking the praiseworthy task of clearing the road during the night; on behalf of all the villagers, he expressed his gratitude to the Fire Service. He further emphasised that, given the constantly changing weather patterns and frequent storms in the hilly regions, the administration needs to enhance surveillance and security measures in vulnerable areas. Local villagers have also petitioned the administration to conduct a survey of weak and hazardous trees ahead of the monsoon season, in order to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.