“Development must move forward with Nature, not at its cost”

International Conference at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Sep: Experts at Graphic Era emphasised today that development should move forward not at the cost of nature, but alongside its protection. They said that only by maintaining a balance between technology, innovation and environmental protection can we ensure a safe and brighter future for generations to come.

A two day international conference on Sustainable Technology, Advanced Materials and Smart Infrastructure began today at Graphic Era Deemed University. Chief Guest, Director General, UCOST, Prof Dr Durgesh Pant said that the time has come to move beyond development alone and focus on responsible and balanced growth. He said that we need to move away from the mindset of being mere consumers of resources and instead take up the role of contributors towards nature and society.

Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Prof Dr Narpinder Singh said that research and innovation should be integrated with smart technology to develop solutions that meet changing needs. He said that the right use of smart technology can give a new direction to development while making environmental protection an integral part of it.

Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, Prof Dr Tabassum Naqvi said that green construction is not merely a new method of construction, but an important means of promoting environmentally responsible development. She said that the use of sustainable materials, energy-efficient technologies and environment-friendly construction processes can help reduce the environmental impact of construction.

Executive Director at Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam, Dr Sanjay Kumar Patil said that instead of adopting uniform construction methods in Himalayan regions, architecture and design should be developed according to the natural conditions and geographical characteristics of each region. Such infrastructure will not only be safer, but will also play an important role in protecting the Himalayan environment.

IFS Officer, SARRA, Watershed Directorate, Uttarakhand, Kahkashan Naseem said that developing infrastructure based on smart technology and sustainable materials is one of the most important requirements for addressing future challenges.

The conference is witnessing the participation of 150 participants from 20 countries. Participants from Italy, Liberia, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States, the UK and Vietnam, along with other South African and Southeast Asian nations, are taking part in the conference. A total of 110 research papers will be presented.

The conference is being jointly organised by the Department of Civil Engineering and Centre for Promotion of Research of Graphic Era Deemed University, and the University of Surrey. Head of Department Dr KK Gupta, Conference Convenor Dr Deepak Kumar Singh, Organising Secretary Dr Karan Singh and Rahul Vaishnav, along with faculty members and students, were also present.