BNFC Mumbai reach semi-finals of All India Prize Money Football Championship-2026

Garhwal Post Bureau

Bageshwar, 11 Sep: The All India Prize Money Football Championship-2026, being organised in Bageshwar district, has entered its penultimate phase. The p tournament at Numayish Maidan, Bageshwar, is witnessing strong performances from reputed teams from India and abroad.

BNFC Mumbai have secured their place in the semi-finals, while Garhwal Diamond FC Delhi registered an impressive 4-2 victory over Nepal FC in a thrilling league encounter.

The prestigious championship is being organised by Friends Club Bageshwar in memory of former Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister, the late Chandan Ram Das. The tournament is being conducted with the support of Club President Manoj Kapkoti, Secretary Kamal Shah Jagati, and members of the organising committee.

The tournament began on 30 August, while the grand final will be played on 15 September.

The league match between Garhwal Diamond FC Delhi and Nepal FC produced an exciting contest at Numayish Maidan.

Nepal FC made an excellent start and took a 2-0 lead. Aditya scored in the 15th minute, while Sujal found the net in the 45th minute, giving Nepal FC a strong advantage at half-time.

Garhwal Diamond FC Delhi made a remarkable comeback after the break, scoring four goals. Abhay scored in the 50th minute, followed by Shubham in the 60th and 66th minutes, while Harshu scored in the 88th minute.

With four unanswered goals in the second half, Garhwal Diamond FC Delhi completed a comeback and won the match 4-2.

Garhwal Diamond FC Delhi will play their next league match against Haldwani FC on 12 September.

BNFC Mumbai have booked their place in the semi-finals after an impressive run in the tournament. Goa FC have also secured their semi-final berth.

The upcoming semi-final matches have generated tremendous excitement among football lovers in Bageshwar, who are eagerly awaiting the high-intensity knockout encounters.

Friends Club Bageshwar Secretary Kamal Shah Jagati said that the organisers received entries from 48 teams from India and abroad, out of which the best 12 teams were selected for participation in the championship.

The participating teams include BNFC Mumbai, Goa FC, Munsiyari FC, Pithoragarh FC, Mau Sports Stadium, Delhi FC, Bageshwar FC, Nepal FC, Madhya Pradesh FC, Bengal FC and Haldwani FC, along with other reputed teams from India and abroad.

The organising committee has made proper arrangements for accommodation, food and local transportation for all participating players and officials.

To ensure the smooth and professional conduct of the championship in accordance with prescribed technical standards, renowned former national football player, referee and international coach Dr Virendra Singh Rawat has been appointed Technical Director of the tournament.

The experienced refereeing team includes Bhupal Singh Negi, Manoj Negi, Prakash Roni, Harshit Chauhan, Sanam Pun and Vimal Singh Rawat.

Kishan Kumar has been appointed as the Match Commissioner.