Cong leaders uneasy over Nitin Nabin’s U’khand visit: Manveer Chauhan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Sep: BJP’s state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan today claimed that the Congress is suffering from political cataract and is unable to see the all-round development taking place on the ground. In a statement issued today, Chauhan claimed that the BJP is moving forward with the resolve to reach the last person in society and provide facilities, while ignoring Congress’s propaganda and strengthening its own path.

Reacting to Congress’s comments on the recent visit of BJP national president Nitin Nabin to Uttarakhand, Chauhan said the opposition party cannot accept the progress achieved in the state. He noted that Nabin’s interaction with youth and his emphasis on their role in national progress may appear insignificant to Congress, but for the BJP, youth are the foundation of growth. Chauhan asserted that Congress’s real problem is not the BJP itself but its growing strength under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He added that some Congress leaders behave like perpetually disgruntled relatives, criticising every meeting, questioning every programme and reacting to every activity, but such politics does not connect with the people.

Chauhan said that when Rahul Gandhi interacts with youth by spreading misinformation, Congress justifies it, but when the BJP engages with young people on issues of employment, self-employment and opportunities created through government schemes, Congress finds faults. He added that the initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India, Skill India, Make in India and Khelo India have given youth platforms to showcase their talent and skills, enabling them not only to seek jobs but also to create employment and new opportunities. Chauhan accused Congress of being trapped in appeasement politics while the BJP is focused on empowering the younger generation.

The BJP leader emphasised that in the changing economy and technological era, the role of youth is expanding rapidly, with new avenues opening in artificial intelligence, startups, innovation, digital technology and entrepreneurship. The government is working to nurture young talent, while schemes for self-employment and women’s empowerment, such as the Lakhpati Didi initiative, are already yielding results. He pointed out that improvements in road connectivity, air travel and tourism demonstrate the progress achieved under Dhami’s leadership.

He asserted that guided by Prime Minister Modi, the BJP is advancing development works while Congress continues to indulge in divisive rhetoric. He said that BJP workers are engaged in service and dialogue with the people, and by ignoring propaganda, the government is strengthening its path. He expressed confidence that in Mission 2027, the people’s blessings will once again be with the BJP.