Every school in U’khand will have disaster management plan: Suman

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Sep: Following the directions issued by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Madan Kaushik, all the government and private schools in Uttarakhand will now be required to prepare their own disaster management plans. This information was shared by Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman.

In this regard, Suman today held a meeting with the officials of the Education Department and Chief Education Officers of all the districts discussed strategies to make schools safer and more resilient against disasters. The deliberations focused on ensuring swift and effective response during emergencies and safeguarding students and staff through comprehensive preparedness.

Suman said that each school’s plan will be based in accordance with its local geographical conditions and potential risks. Local disaster hazards will be assessed and the corresponding safety and rescue measures will then be drawn up. The earthquakes, landslides, floods, flash floods, cloudbursts, heavy rainfall, snowfall, avalanches, fires and other localised disasters will also be mapped. Clear evacuation routes will be identified for each classroom and building, with designated safe assembly points within the campus. He added that the responsibilities will be assigned to the principals, teachers, non-teaching staff and, where appropriate, students to ensure coordinated action during emergencies.

Emergency contact numbers of police, fire, health services, state and district disaster management authorities and other relevant departments will also be displayed at school level. First aid kits and essential relief materials will also be made available. The students and the staff will be trained in safe practices during earthquakes, fires, landslides and other hazards. Regular mock drills will also be conducted to test the practicality of the plans. Additionally special arrangements will be made for the safe and quick evacuation of differently-abled and special needs students. Safety audits will be carried out for school buildings, classrooms, electrical systems, kitchens, laboratories, water tanks and playgrounds, with measures taken to reduce risks. Communication systems will be developed to keep parents informed during disasters, and local administration, gram panchayats, communities and available resources will be integrated into the management framework.

Under the plan, schools will be required to form teams for warning and information, evacuation, first aid, fire safety, search and rescue, and psychosocial support. These teams will be expected to act immediately and in coordination during disasters. Students will lead the teams with guidance from teachers and staff, thereby instilling awareness, self-reliance and capability among children.

Among those present on the occasion were ACEO Administration Prakash Chandra, ACEO Implementation DIG Rajkumar Negi, DG Education Akanksha Konde, JCEO Dinesh Kumar Punetha, PD Mathur and other officials.