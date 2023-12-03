DGP Abhinav Kumar calls for proactive policing approach in state

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Dec: Newly appointed DGP Abhinav Kumar, in the first meeting he chaired as DGP today, advocated for providing opportunity to all the police officers while working in the field in the interest of the state. He called upon fellow Police Officers to work together as a team with a positive attitude and spirit, in order to take Uttarakhand Police to new heights. Kumar assured that they would have his guidance and full support.

Kumar held his first meeting with all the top police officers and SSPs/SPs and other senior officers in the Auditorium of the State Police Headquarters today.

Kumar affirmed that the growth and development of Uttarakhand Police is his main goal. The Police have to work as a team with a positive attitude and spirit. He added that he would always be available to provide them full support and guidance. He also promised that it would be his endeavour to ensure that all officers get the opportunity to work in the field. He added that, keeping in view the financial and administrative rights available in other states and paramilitary forces, the Police Department in Uttarakhand also would further strengthen these for the district and corps in-charges. The DGP called upon the officers to do their work with full devotion and dedication.

DGP Kumar also reviewed the personnel, crime, and law and order situation during the meeting and observed that all the proposals sent by Uttarakhand Police to the State Government would be vigorously pursued.

He asked the senior officers to make sure to file all the ACRs and HRMS data of all district and corps in-charge personnel online. He noted that all branch/unit in-charges should review all the cadres under them, so that the personnel can avail the benefits of promotion and other facilities on time.

Kumar also called upon the SSPs/SPs to monitor the accused on bail and parole and keep a vigilant eye on their activities, as well as to invite jail superintendents, also, to the monthly crime seminar and exchange information with them also. Kumar called upon the STF also to regularly monitor the accused who are on bail and parole from the jails of border states. He directed that all district in-charges should regularly monitor the ICJS portal. He observed that preventive action taken by the police would indicate proactive policing and that the police need to focus on this.

He also insisted that action on confiscation of illegally acquired property under NDPS Act and Gangster Act should be aggressively taken up. Expressing concern over road accidents, the DGP stated that accident prone areas should be identified and road signage should be installed and police deputed in such spots on a regular basis. He also called upon the police officers to prepare a special action plan for preventive traffic management by establishing proper coordination with the departments concerned as well as the stakeholders.

​