Dhami appreciates PM’s call for organ donation

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami listened to the 99th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at his Camp Office on Sunday.

Dhami appreciated that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat programme talked about helping the lives of other people through charitable acts like organ donation. The Chief Minister said that all have to move forward in the field of organ donation, through which many lives can be saved. The Prime Minister also talked about promoting solar energy.

Dhami pointed out that work is being done continuously in the state in the field of solar energy, and appealed to the people of the state to make more efforts in this direction. All possible assistance, he said, is being provided by the state government to promote solar energy generation.

Dhami added that the Mann Ki Baat is always inspirational. On 30 April, there would be the 100th edition of the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat. This explained the popularity of the programme. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the country is moving forward with the resolve of creating ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal was also present on the occasion.