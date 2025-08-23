Dhami calls on Union Sports Minister, seeks central support for sports infrastructure

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 21 Aug: Chief Minister Dhami called on Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi today and discussed with him several proposals for the all-round development of sports in Uttarakhand. He emphasised the need for the creation of state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and world-class training facilities for athletes. During their meeting, the CM also sought cooperation from the Union Government in taking these plans forward.

Expressing his gratitude on behalf of Uttarakhand’s citizens, the CM thanked the Centre for its support in the successful organisation of the 38th National Games. He also observed that this landmark event has bestowed a new identity on Uttarakhand and has marked an important step towards establishing the state as the ‘land of sports’.

Dhami also sought approval from the Union Minister for several projects to boost sporting excellence in the state. These proposals include setting up of a high-level sports facility in Dinapani, Almora district, the operation of an ice skating rink at the Maharana Pratap Sports College campus in Dehradun, upgradation of the Adventure Training Centre in New Tehri, establishment of an indoor artificial rock climbing facility at the Women’s Sports College in Champawat, and the construction of multipurpose sports halls in 95 development blocks across the state.

The CM also apprised the Union Minister of the establishment of Uttarakhand’s first sports university, which aims to train athletes from across the country in addition to offering academic courses related to the sports. The CM also urged the Central government to extend the necessary cooperation and financial grants to help develop this university into a premier sports institution.

Union Minister Mandaviya assured Chief Minister Dhami of the Central government’s full support for these initiatives.