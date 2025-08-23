Bullying politics of BJP responsible for Jitendra Singh’s suicide: Karan Mahara

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Aug: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Karan Mahara today held the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responsible for the suicide of a 32-year-old youth, Jitendra Singh, in Pauri district. He reminded that in a video recorded before his death, Jitendra has specifically named Himanshu Chamoli, State General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, as the person responsible for this extreme step.

In a social media post today, Mahara sought to know whether the Uttarakhand Police and the BJP government possess the courage to secure justice for Jitendra Singh’s family or whether this case would also be suppressed under the weight of power and hooliganism. He also claimed that Himanshu Chamoli is considered close to senior BJP leaders including National President JP Nadda, Kailash Vijayvargiya, State In-charge Dushyant Gautam, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Mahara also alleged that the BJP had assumed upon it a responsibility to destroy democracy in Uttarakhand. He recalled that, during the Panchayat elections, BJP workers, under the protection of the government, resorted to firing in the open. He stressed that Uttarakhand is a peaceful land, Devbhoomi, and that its future cannot be built upon violence and intimidation.

The PCC Chief also reminded that a viral video has surfaced in which discussions were held regarding eliminating Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya. He said Congress MLAs and former MLAs were attacked, while attempts were made to stifle the democratic voice of Zila Panchayat and Kshetra Panchayat members through abductions. He described this as a clear exhibition of arrogance of power and hooliganism, which, according to him, the people of Uttarakhand were witnessing daily.

Mahara claimed that Jitendra Singh’s death was not merely a suicide but living evidence of the BJP’s dictatorial and bullying politics. Such tragic consequences arise, he maintained, when an ordinary citizen is denied justice and the police become complicit in wrongdoing at the behest of those wielding authority.

Mahara asked whether the BJP would take strict action against its leader Himanshu Chamoli or whether he would be shielded like other leaders of the party. He demanded to know if the Uttarakhand Police would rise to the occasion and ensure justice, or whether it would once again be seen protecting BJP’s musclemen as had happened during the Panchayat polls. He further asked how long Uttarakhand would be subjected to hooliganism, abductions, and the reign of fear by those in power.

Asserting that democracy cannot function through bullying and intimidation, Mahara said that BJP could not sustain itself by suppressing the voice of the people, sacrificing innocent lives, and undermining democratic values. He asserted that the people of Uttarakhand have awakened and that a decisive struggle against injustice was imminent.