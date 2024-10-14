Dhami calls upon people to follow path of righteousness

Effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnadh burnt at Parade Ground

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Dussehra celebrations held at Parade Ground here today. On this occasion, the Chief Minister greeted the gathering and extended his best wishes for Dussehra. Addressing the gathering, Dhami observed that Dussehra is a festival symbolising victory of truth over falsehood, righteousness over unrighteousness, and justice over injustice. Dussehra is an invaluable part of India’s cultural heritage. He said that this festival reminds one of end of the arrogant and unrighteous Ravana and the victory of the virtues of Lord Ram and about his ideal life. the CM called upon everyone to follow the path of truth, righteousness, and justice as the good always triumphs over evil. He mentioned that Ravana and his Lanka were reduced to ashes due to his arrogance.

Dhami said that Lord Ram is an ideal person who is worshipped as a symbol of sacrifice, dedication, justice, compassion, and duty. Despite being a prince, he renounced worldly life and went to live in the forest, faced many difficulties, and formed his army to conquer Lanka. His exemplary life teaches one to adhere to the principles and promises even under adverse circumstances.

The CM reminded that there are many places in Uttarakhand that have witnessed events related to Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman. Lord Hanuman carried the Sanjeevani herb from the Dronagiri mountain in Chamoli district to Lanka. The hermitage of Lord Ram’s guru, Vashishta is also located in Rishikesh. He said that Ram Leelas are performed in every corner of the state. The preservation of the cultural heritage and traditions unites and strengthens the society.

Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya has revived cultural values. He mentioned that the state government is soon going to construct the Uttarakhand State Guest House on the holy land of Ayodhya. The state government has renamed the Paulgarh Wildlife Sanctuary as “Sitavani Wildlife Sanctuary” in honour of Sita. He said that the state government is fully committed to preserving the divine form of Uttarakhand. He stated that any demographic changes in the state will not be tolerated. The eternal form of this sacred land will remain protected forever, and the purity, cultural, and religious heritage of Uttarakhand will always be preserved.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, MLA Khajan Das, MLA Savita Kapoor, Santosh Nagpal, Gagan Sethi, BJP leaders Puneet Mittal, Ashok Verma and others were present.