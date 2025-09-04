Dhami directs strict action on law & order issues, launch of pothole-free road campaign

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a high-level meeting at the Secretariat here today to review the state’s law and order situation, road conditions, the ‘Seva Pakhwada’, and other public interest issues. During the meeting, he issued necessary instructions to the officials and made it clear that providing the public with a smooth, safe, and transparent system is the government’s top priority. The CM directed the officials that strict action be taken against those who violate law & order in the state.

Dhami also stressed that regular surveillance with CCTV cameras be ensured at all sensitive locations. A thorough checking drive should be conducted at the state borders, and police night patrols should be made more effective. Dhami also directed the launch of a special campaign to make roads pothole-free immediately after the monsoon. He ordered the officials to complete the tendering process for road repairs and making them pothole-free right away.

During the meeting, the CM also announced that the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ will be organised across the state from 17 September, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, till 2 October, which is Gandhi Jayanti. He announced that during this period, programmes related to service, public awareness, and public welfare will be held in all the districts. He instructed the officials to prepare a detailed action plan for each district and then implement it in a time-bound manner. Dhami also stated that he would personally visit various districts by road to take a firsthand look at the arrangements. Taking serious note of a complaint regarding sale of salt mixed with sand, the CM immediately directed officials to collect the samples and conduct an investigation. He said that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty during the investigation.

Among those present at the meeting included Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Director General, Police, (DGP) Deepam Seth, Additional Director General (ADG) AP Anshuman, Special Secretary Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate, and Additional Secretary Banshidhar Tiwari.