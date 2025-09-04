Phlebotomist Training Centre will provide employment opportunities for youth: Speaker

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kotdwar, 3 Sep: Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly and Kotdwar MLA, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, along with Padma Shri awardee Brigadier (Dr) Arvind Lal, inaugurated a Phlebotomist Training Centre established by the ALVL Foundation (Lal Path Lab) at Devi Road, here, today.

Addressing the gathering, Khanduri said that this centre will be a major opportunity for the youth of Kotdwar and nearby areas for employment and skill development. At the training centre, students will undergo a five-month specialised training, after which they will be awarded a government-recognised certificate along with placement opportunities. She added that this initiative will not only connect the youth with employment but will also strengthen quality diagnostic services in the region.

She recalled that during a programme in Ranikhet, she had met Brigadier (Dr) Arvind Lal and learned that ALVL Foundation had adopted several Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Dugadda block to improve healthcare services there. At that time, she had requested for a similar initiative in Kotdwar, the result of which is the establishment of this centre today.

Expressing gratitude to Dr Lal, Khanduri said, “This centre will open new avenues of employment for the youth of Kotdwar and bring revolutionary improvement in healthcare services. I appeal to the youth of Kotdwar and nearby areas to take full advantage of this opportunity and secure their future.”

On this occasion, Brigadier Lal said that Lal Pathology Labs is currently operating more than 200 training centres across the country, through which thousands of youth have received training and secured employment. He stated, “Accurate blood testing is essential for the prevention of many diseases. Through this centre, trained phlebotomists will infuse new energy into the region’s healthcare services.”

Also present at the event were former Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Sushil Ramola, Mandal President Vikasdeep Mittal, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Aditya Tripathi, Mamta Devrani, Ashu Satija, Verma, and several other dignitaries.