BJP leader Jugran questions Harak Singh Rawat’s recent statements

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Sep: Ravindra Jugran said today that when Harak Singh Rawat talks about pensions and salaries, he should first clarify how, during the days of Uttar Pradesh, he illegally and against the rules drew salaries simultaneously from Garhwal University as well as an MLA.

Jugran added that Harak Singh Rawat is making statements that leaders are drawing multiple pensions—like retired officers and leaders receiving pensions as MLAs, MPs, or from the Army. He asked Harak Singh Rawat to explain why he himself is taking pensions from two sources.

Jugran also questioned why such issues are being raised by Harak Singh Rawat only now. Why did he not speak up earlier—when he was a minister in both BJP and Congress governments—about why teachers and employees are not being given the old pension scheme.

Ravindra Jugran also remarked that Harak Singh Rawat had no moral right to speak on women’s safety because, in the infamous Jaini case, he was accused of harassment of women, and a CBI inquiry was conducted against him. He asked what happened to that investigation and report, and why no information has ever been made public about its outcome.