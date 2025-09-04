UCOST to organise U’khand’s ‘First Science and Technology Premier League’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Sept: The Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) is organising, for the very first time, a state-level “Science and Technology Premier League” with the objective of encouraging and promoting the scientific talent of students across the state. This unique competition will be held from 28 to 30 November 2025, alongside the proposed 20th State Science and Technology Congress.

The Premier League will be conducted in multiple stages, starting from the block level and progressing to the district and finally the state level. Students selected at the block level will advance to the district level, and ultimately, participants from all 13 districts of the state will compete in the state-level event.

UCOST Director General, Prof Durgesh Pant stated that through this first-ever Science and Technology Premier League in Uttarakhand, students will not only be assessed on their knowledge but also on innovation, problem-solving, teamwork, and leadership skills. The competition will emphasise scientific solutions in key areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Renewable Energy, Space Science, Biotechnology, Climate Change, and local issues like landslides, water conservation, and mountain agriculture. The objective is to inspire students to address local challenges with a global perspective.

Programme Coordinator, UCOST Scientist Dr Om Prakash Nautiyal added that, under the guidance of UCOST Director General Prof Durgesh Pant and in line with the vision of the Chief Minister, this initiative will provide equal opportunities not only to students from urban areas but also to those from remote mountainous regions. This will help bring forward hidden talent from rural areas and give new direction to the culture of innovation and startups in the state.

At the conclusion of the programme, students selected at the state-level competition will be felicitated. This initiative will not only nurture a scientific outlook among students but also prove to be an important step towards establishing Uttarakhand as a recognised scientific state in the future.