Public Gyms inaugurated in Kotdwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kotdwar, 3 Sep: Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly and Kotdwar MLA, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan on Wednesday inaugurated public gyms established by the ALVL Foundation at Tiloo Rauteli Chowk, Government Inter College, Kotdwar. Under this initiative, public gyms have been set up in eight government and primary schools as well as in two public parks of Ward No. 27 in the Kotdwar Assembly constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Khanduri said that this initiative is extremely important for the physical development and health promotion of children. She stated, “As per the New Education Policy, it is essential to promote physical activities for the all-round development of children. Through these gyms, students will not only become more aware of health and fitness but will also be strengthened mentally and physically.”

Expressing gratitude to ALVL Foundation Chairman, Padma Shri awardee Brigadier (Dr) Arvind Lal, Khanduri said that this step, undertaken with the health and future of Kotdwar’s children in mind, carries historic significance.

Schools and parks where public gyms have been set up are Government Girls Inter College, Lalpani; Government Secondary School, Grastanganj; Government Inter College, Kotdwar; Government Inter College, Motadhang; Government Inter College, Kanvghati; Government Inter College, Jhandichaur; Government Secondary School, Sattichaud; Government Secondary School, Shivrajpur; and two public parks in Ward No. 27.

On this occasion, dignitaries present included Brigadier (Dr) Arvind Lal, former Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Tansi Nayak, MLA representatives Jitendra Negi, Kamal Negi, and Pramod Kestwal, Principal Nagendra Singh Chauhan, Mandal President Vikasdeep Mittal, Babita Singh, Amitabh Agrawal, Hari Singh Pundir, Sanjay Dwivedi, Satish Gaur, Aditya Tripathi, Arvind Baniyal, Mamta Devrani, Poonam Khantwal, Vijendra Singh Negi, Mahamuda Muskan, and several others.