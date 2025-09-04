The Heart of Nanhi Dunya – Prof Ulfat

By Anuj Rao

Lekh Raj Ulfat (1920–1991) was a visionary educator, spiritual seeker, and social reformer who dedicated his life to the upliftment of children, youth, and marginalised communities. In 1946—a year before India’s independence—he founded Nanhi Dunya: The International (Intercultural) Movement of Children & Their Friends in Dehradun.

Affectionately known as Ulfat Ji, he studied at Lahore University and moved to Dehradun in the early 1940s to teach at Manav Bharti School in Rajpur (presently the site of Massiha Dhyan Kendra). When the school relocated to Mussoorie, Ulfat Ji chose to remain in Dehradun and began working tirelessly with tea plantation workers, labour unions, and young delinquents at the Dehradun Jail. His efforts marked the beginning of a lifelong commitment to the welfare of children, transformative education, and social reform.

Deeply spiritual, Ulfat Ji believed that true education must uplift the soul and serve the most vulnerable. With this conviction, he sowed the seeds of Nanhi Dunya—a space for holistic and inclusive education, currently located at 10 Inder Road. He pioneered initiatives for children with special needs, which led to the establishment of Nanhi Dunya Badhir Vidyalaya for children with speech and hearing impairments, as well as a special care centre for children with physical, emotional, and psychological challenges.

Alongside his wife, Sadhana Ulfat, he initiated 14 centres across India. Today, 9 centres in Dehradun run over 37 welfare activities, serving more than 1,200 beneficiaries. Nanhi Dunya has inspired a global network of supporters and continues to be a beacon of child-centric, inclusive, and values-based education.

He was associated with numerous child welfare initiatives of both the government and the NGO sector. He had the honour of addressing and interacting with several Presidents of India, including Gyani Zail Singh, Shankar Dayal Sharma, and R Venkataraman, as well as Prime Ministers such as Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Chandra Shekhar, and PV Narasimha Rao.

Ulfat Ji also collaborated with many other inspiring individuals—leaders, thinkers, and activists—who were dedicated to the cause of children both in India and globally. He travelled extensively across India and abroad with a singular, unwavering mission:

To contribute to a united, peaceful world – beginning with love and service to children, the true architects of the future.

Prof Ulfat envisioned India as a balanced ecological country, rooted in rural rejuvenation, holistic learning, and intercultural harmony. He urged people to go beyond superficial lifestyles and dogmatic traditions, to become seekers of truth and builders of a more compassionate world.

His daughter, Kiran U Goyal, who now leads the Nanhi Dunya Movement with its Trustees, shares, “My father was a wonderful man—deeply rooted in our culture, yet truly universal in his vision. Friends remember him as a Rishi, dedicated to human development. He always encouraged us to serve with love, and that is the spirit we carry forward at Nanhi Dunya today.”

On 4 September 1991, Ulfat Ji left for the spiritual world from the Nanhi Dunya mother house. But his vision lives on—in every child’s smile, every act of service, and every step forward that the movement takes.

As Teachers’ Day approaches on 5 September, let us bow to all the gurus who guide us—including our parents, our first teachers. Let us come together to decolonise our educational practices and discover authentic ways to teach, learn, and unlearn—true to our culture, spirit, and humanity.

The Nanhi Dunya movement, which began in 1946, has built a strong foundation and stands on the shoulders of a giant. Prof Lekh Raj Ulfat’s legacy is not just remembered—it is lived.

Nanhi Dunya invites volunteers from all walks of life to join its mission and co-create a better world for children. To learn more about the Volunteer Programme, please call 98214 17495.

Joining hands for children is the best tribute we can offer to Prof Lekh Raj Ulfat.