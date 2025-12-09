Dhami expresses grief over demise of journalist Thalwal’s wife

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep sorrow at the sudden demise of Rushan Devi, wife of senior journalist and District In-charge of Rashtriya Sahara in Uttarkashi, Shiv Singh Thalwal. The CM conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the peace of the departed soul, acknowledging the deep loss suffered by the family.

Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari also expressed grief over the untimely passing of Rushan Devi and extended his condolences to Shiv Singh Thalwal and the family members, sharing in their sorrow during this difficult time.