7-day Swadeshi Festival inaugurated by Minister Ganesh Joshi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Dec: The Smriti Vikas Sansthan inaugurated the seven-day Swadeshi Festival and Uttarakhand Development Exhibition at the Parade Ground, here, today. Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi was the Chief Guest and formally opened the event, which will run from 8 to 14 December. On the first day of the exhibition, stalls featuring Swadeshi and Pahadi products remained the main attraction, promoting the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative.

Like every year, this year too, inspired by the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of “Har Ghar Swadeshi–Ghar Ghar Swadeshi”, the Swadeshi Festival and Uttarakhand Development Exhibition is being organised on a grand scale. During the inauguration, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that such events deserve immense appreciation. They not only promote local products but also provide employment to people. He also interacted with women entrepreneurs at various stalls.

The festival features government development stalls, stalls of small entrepreneurs promoting ‘Vocal for Local’, stalls of Swadeshi products, Pahadi products, and information stalls related to various state government schemes. Local artists have also been provided a platform to showcase their talent.

On the first day of the exhibition, Pratibha Dance Academy presented a performance based on Operation Sindoor. Earlier, the event began with a Ganesh Vandana performed by Surabhi Dance Academy.

With the aim of promoting entrepreneurship, an Entrepreneurship Farmers’ Conference was held on the first day.

On the second day, an Entrepreneurship Students’ Conference, on the third day an Entrepreneurship Women’s Conference, and on the fourth day, an Entrepreneurship Youth Conference will also be organised.

During the event, an Entrepreneurship Farmers’ Conference and Felicitation Ceremony was also held, in which progressive farmers such as Rituraj Singh, Sita Pande, and others were felicitated. In the evening, cultural programmes were inaugurated by Dehradun Mayor Saurav Thapliyal and Minister of State Vinod Uniyal. Rajpur MLA Khajan Das, BJP leader Jogendra Pundeer, Minister of State ranked Bhuvan Vikram Dabral, Suresh Juyal, and Ved Prakash Semwal provided special support to the event.

Providing details about the programme, Aadhaar Verma, Secretary of Smriti Vikas Sansthan, said that the ‘Swadeshi Festival’, being celebrated in the silver jubilee year of Uttarakhand, is a unique effort to connect local culture, tourism, Swadeshi entrepreneurship, rural development, Swadeshi products, community empowerment, and women’s strength.

He further stated that, during the Swadeshi Festival, the Chief Guest for the Students’ Conference will be Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, for the Women’s Conference it will be Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, and for the Youth Conference, it will be Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal.