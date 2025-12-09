Officer Cadets of Regiment of Artillery receive accoutrements

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Dec: The Indian Military Academy (IMA) witnessed a significant event wherein officer cadets from IMA getting commissioned into the “Regiment of Artillery” were felicitated with accoutrements during a ceremony held on 7 December at the Golden Key Gunners Officers’ Mess.

The officer cadets, who are now part of the Regiment of Artillery after declassification of their choice of arm, were presented with their accoutrements by veteran officers from the Artillery, marking an important step towards their commissioning as officers in the Indian Army.

The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Major General Rajender Prakash (Retd), who delivered a motivating speech to the 80 officer cadets of 157 Regular, 140 TGC, 55 SCO and 46 TES Course passing out on 13 December 2025 from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, urging them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and service to the nation.

The Chief Guest also emphasised the importance of leadership, teamwork, and dedication in the pursuit of excellence to new entrants into the finest arm of the Indian Army.

The accoutrement ceremony is a significant event in the life of an officer cadet, marking their transition from trainees to commissioned officers. The ceremony was attended by senior veterans & serving officers, who gathered to bless them on this momentous occasion. The event was marked by a sense of pride, enthusiasm, and patriotism, as the officer cadets took a major step towards realising their dream of serving the nation and igniting a path of glory.