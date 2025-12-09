Rotary Club of Mussoorie launches Campaign to Promote Education

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 8 Dec: Under the leadership of its President, Deepak Agarwal, the Rotary Club of Mussoorie distributed educational materials and essential resources to various government schools in Mussoorie as part of a social service campaign. The objective of this initiative is to provide basic facilities to economically weaker students and strengthen their educational standards.

During the programme, 19 school bags were distributed at the Upper Primary School, Library, 22 school bags at the Upper Primary Girls School, Kulri, and 23 school bags at the Upper Primary Boys School, Kulri. In addition, 10 LED tube light fittings were installed at the Government Primary School, Kulri, to provide children with a better lighting environment for their studies.

Project Director Rajat Agarwal, former President Shailendra Karanwal, and Rotarian TS Manchanda were also present on the occasion. They all together distributed the materials to the children and encouraged them to excel in their studies.

The Rotary Club of Mussoorie has long been actively involved in social service and public welfare activities. The club believes that education is the key that paves the way for a bright future for children and the progress of society. Club members said that, if every individual contributes a little, a big change can be brought about in someone’s life. This initiative of the Rotary Club not only reflects their social commitment but also conveys the message that every helping hand extended to those in need is capable of bringing about positive change in society.