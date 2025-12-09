Every employee is important for development of an Institution: Prof Joshi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Dec: Addressing a workshop organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Doon University on the topic, Work Culture: Motivation, Inspiration and Dedication, former NTPC Chair Professor, Prof Avinash Chandra Joshi, said while addressing the non-teaching employees of the university, that every employee’s contribution is important for the development of an institution. Therefore, one should never consider one’s work to be less or more significant. The collective goal should be to develop the university as an ideal institution that is counted among the leading institutions of the country and the world. “To achieve this goal, we must fulfill our responsibilities and duties with a joyful state of mind and without any pressure,” he emphasised.

Addressing the workshop, Controller of Examinations and Dean of the School of Technology, Dr Narendra Kumar Rawal said that the work culture of any institution depends on the dedication of its employees. “Today, if our university is able to conduct entrance examinations, evaluations, and declare results on time, it is only because of the dedication of its staff,” he pointed out.

Coordinator of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell and Dean, School of Management, Prof. H.C. Purohit said, “We must perform our duties with honesty as professionals. For this, it is necessary that we reach the office on time and carry out our responsibilities with full dedication. We must always keep in mind the motto that students should not face any kind of difficulties.”

On this occasion, Dr Ambedkar Chair Professor Prof Harsh Dobhal, Prof Reena Singh, Dr Madhurendra Jha, Dr Manvendra Bartwal, Prashant Mehta, Shilpi Tiwari, DC. Purohit, Sandeep Rawat, Madan Mohan Upadhyay, Manoj, Manmohan, Kavita and others were also present.