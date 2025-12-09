Satya Nadella visits Alma Mater CJM Waverley in Mussoorie

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 8 Dec: Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Corporation, along with his wife and two daughters visited his alma mater, Convent of Jesus & Mary Waverley, here, today. He spent almost half an hour taking a round of the school premises and recalled his childhood memories.

On his visit to Mussoorie, his team contacted Ritesh K Bhattacharya, Housemaster & Social Media in-charge of CJM Waverley, expressing his desire to visit his alma mater where he studied in Kindergarten in the year 1970-71 & primary schooling. Being a private visit, the schedule and details of visit were kept confidential by the school administration. Protocol of the government & state administration was strictly followed.

Satya Nadella’s father, BN Yugandhar was a 1962 batch IAS officer and was deputed as Director at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration from the year 1988 to 1993. The main purpose of the visit to CJM Waverley was to show his childhood school to his two daughters Tara & Divya Nadella, who are with him during his visit to India along with his wife Anupama Nadella.

The school administration expressed joy on this special visit, which was kept confidential till he left Mussoorie for his further journey ahead. The school administration expressed their happiness and were pleased to see the humility displayed by Nadella.

Sr Shyma V Jose & Manager Sister Susie also expressed their joy, stating that such a world famous personality has studied at their school. It was a proud moment to host him.

Also present on the occasion were School Manager Sister Asusiana Pereira, Coordinator Jolly John and Social Media Incharge Ritesh Bhattacharya.